Spokane Valley Fire Department gets new firetruck

The new firetruck will replace the current engine 4, which has been in service since 2003.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) unveiled its new firetruck on Tuesday during a push-in ceremony.

The new firetruck will replace the current engine 4, which has been in service since 2003. SVFD's new firetruck has improved reliability and new equipment, which will increase safety in the community.

According to SVFD, a group of firefighters helped during the construction of the new firetruck to meet all the needs of the fire department.

Firefighters made trips to Appleton, Wis., in the last two years to perform a pre-construction approval and final inspection of the new firetruck. SVFD also delivered three new engines in June 2022.

“Bringing a new engine to this Otis Orchard community is one of the highlights of 2023. This engine was designed by SVFD Firefighters with the emergency needs of this community in mind," Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. said.

Engine 4 joins Engine 9 as the second of three new engines that will replace older engines in the SVFD. The third engine is set to go into service later this year.

