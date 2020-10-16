Spokane police searching for missing 62-year-old woman

Norene A. Rothe was last seen on Oct. 6 when she left her home in North Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 62-year-old woman on Thursday evening.

According to SPD spokesperson Julie Humphreys, 62-year-old Norene A. Rothe was last seen on Oct. 6 leaving her North Spokane home. Family are concerned for Rothe because it's unknown if she has her medication and her location is unknown.

Rothe has red hair and blue eyes, weighs between 150 and 165 pounds and stands at 5'5", according to police. It's unknown what she is wearing but she may be carrying a white purse, police said.