UW professor missing after camping trip to Mount Rainier

ASHFORD, Wash. — The University of Washington has tweeted that a professor went missing during a hike at Mount Rainier.
UW retweeted user Dena Dubal, who said her brother, Sam Dubal, was missing.
"My brother is missing. He went camping overnight on Friday night in Ipsuit Creek and Seattle Park in Washington State. He was supposed to be back on Sat. Rangers found his car and are looking for him. If anyone is hiking or camping in the area pls be on the look out," a tweet from Veena Dubal read.
Dena describes her brother as 5'9" and 160 pounds. He is 34 years old.
Any tips can be sent to Ranger Braun at matthew_braun@nps.gov.
Below is a tweet of his itinerary: