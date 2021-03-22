Inmate at Downtown Spokane Jail dies while being transported to medical services

The inmate's name, manner and cause of death haven't been released.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An inmate at the Downtown Spokane County Jail died while being transported to the jail's medical services division on Monday afternoon.

According to county spokesperson Jared Webley, the inmate became unresponsive while being transported at about noon on Monday. Staff at the jail began treating the inmate before being relieved by Spokane City Fire and AMR, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m., according to Webley.

Two doses of Narcan were administered to the inmate before they died, Webley said. Spokane County Detention Services requested assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, which stopped overseeing detention services in 2013, to carry out the investigation, Webley said. Major Crimes detectives and member of the Forensic Unit responded to process the scene and conduct interviews, according to Webley.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the inmate and their cause and manner of death "when appropriate to do so," Webley said.