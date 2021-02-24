12 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Spokane County Jail inmates

There are no confirmed positive cases among jail staff, according to the county.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Detention Services is experiencing an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Spokane County Jail, according to a press release from a Spokane County spokesperson.

Spokane County Spokesperson Jared Webley said there are 12 confirmed cases at the downtown facility and no cases at the Geiger facility. There are 784 inmates in custody at both facilities, according to Webley.

Webley said there are no confirmed positive cases among jail staff.

SCDS is working with the Spokane Regional Health District to address and contain the current cases, according to Webley.

In December, there were several active coronavirus outbreaks in Eastern Washington jails and prisons.

In early December, nearly 61% of the inmates at Geiger Community Corrections Center tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, 83 of the facilities' 137 inmates are in isolation after testing positive but four of those inmates are nearing the end of the 10-day isolation period, according to Spokane County Detention Services Director Mike Sparber.

In the last 30 days, the Airway Heights Corrections Center had nine new positive cases among inmates, with a total of 1,671 cases and five deaths.