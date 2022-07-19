Spokane County leaders submitting plans to clear homeless camp near I-90 and Freya using state funds

Those actions include adding more space at the Trent shelter and buying a motel on the Sunset Highway.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County leaders have until Thursday to come up with a plan to clear the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya if they want access to $24 million in state funding.

Local leaders have shared what they plan to do with 30% of the funds or about $7.5 million. Those actions include adding more space at the Trent shelter and buying a motel on the Sunset Highway. Officials are not ready to say which building exactly, but it would have enough space for 110 people.

County leaders have until Thursday to submit plans for the other $17 million. But, on Tuesday night, Spokane Valley Council members said they have concerns and decided not to sign on to the regional proposal.

"I agree that Camp Hope is not a good situation over there, not what's going on there," Councilmember Ben Wick said. "It's not a good situation. It needs to be broken up, it needs to do something different. I just don't see a mega facility, regardless of where it would be at, is a good solution for that."

Spokane Valley Council members suggested coming up with their own proposal. But the Department of Commerce has given counties until Thursday to submit a regional plan. According to Jewels Helping Hands, the homeless camp has grown to more than 600 people.

