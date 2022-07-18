City of Post Falls holding public hearing for more than nine-acre annexation proposal

Post Falls City Council will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday regarding the annexation request.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls City Council will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday regarding an annexation request of more than 9 acres at the northwest corner of Early Dawn Avenue and Zorros Road.

The property is owned by Douglass Properties LLC, a Spokane company that owns and operates more than 16 residential communities in Spokane and Spokane Valley, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The annexation was requested by Whipple Consulting Engineers, a Spokane Valley company that provides consulting services to business and development communities in the Inland Northwest and the western United States.

The zoning request for the annexation is community commercial services. This zone supports retail sales or performance of consumer services and permits a variety of retail, professional or service businesses, including some manufacturing, technical or other professional uses. The recommendation for this zone was made by the Post Falls Planning and Zoning Commission at its May 10 meeting.

Tuesday's meeting will be in the city council chambers at 408 N. Spokane St., Post Falls.