List of cooling centers in Spokane opening during the heavy heat

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Excessive Heat Warnings are in place across the Inland Northwest for an incoming heat wave, the City of Spokane and nonprofits have activated cooling centers for people to cool off.

Cooling centers are activated when the predicted temperature by the National Weather Service (NWS) is 95 degrees or higher for two consecutive days or more.

For the first time this year, temperatures in the coming days will climb into the triple digits across much of the region. The high temperatures have the potential to break records both Thursday and Friday.

It is important that people keep themselves safe if they don't have a place to cool off as being exposed to excessive heat can cause illnesses, including heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and hyperthermia, all of which can be deadly.

Extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the U.S. Just last year, an unprecedented heat dome from late June to early July contributed to more than 100 deaths in Washington. In Spokane, 20 people died from heat-related causes in 2021.

Here is a list of the cooling shelter and resources across Spokane where people can go during the high temperatures:

Spokane City Public Library locations:

Spokane Public Library locations will increase the hours of these four locations from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Tuesday through Saturday to provide an air-conditioned space for residents.

All visitors must comply with library rules of conduct, which means only service animals are allowed in our buildings. The extended hours outside of regular operating hours will be self-service hours, so library staff will not be available for assistance.

For more library locations across Spokane, visit the Spokane County Library District website.

Spokane Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army's Family Resource Center Lobby in Spokane is going to serve as a cooling station during the heat wave.

The lobby is located at 204 E. Indiana Ave in Spokane. The facility will be serving as a cooling station providing people with ice-cold water.

The cooling station is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 509-325-6821.

Nonprofit cooling centers across Spokane

Compassion Addiction Treatment

The center will have a pop-up tent at Martin Luther King and Division Tuesday from 12-6 p.m. The center will be providing cool indoor space and water.

UGM Men Shelter

The shelter activated its Emergency Weather Plan on Monday and will continue until the predicted heat wave subsides. UGM Men’s Shelter will provide temporary dayroom services to adults who would not otherwise be eligible for services.

Clients utilizing dayroom services during hot weather will receive a meal during mealtimes and stay in the dayroom. UGM Men’s Shelter will also have water bottles available at the shelter entrance for individuals who don’t want to come into UGM for services.

The shelter is located at 1224 E. Trent Ave in Spokane.

Human Rights Activist Coterie of Spokane (HRAC) Spokane

The HRAC is located at the corner of MLK Jr Way and Division. The pop-up cooling station will be open from noon to 7 p.m. from July 25-27.

Volunteers of America Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho

If you are in need of shelter during this heatwave, visit one of the Volunteers of America Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho nonprofit shelter locations for assistance.

Spokane Splash Pads and pools

Spokane Parks & Recreation offer splash pads and pools where residents can cool down. Splash pads operate from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. in 19 different parks. Six city pools are also open Mon.- Sat. with varied hours. Some locations across Spokane include the following:

Thornton Murphy Park

Southside Family Aquatic Facility

Glass Park

Millwood Park

Browns Park

Discovery Playground

Edgecliff Park

Hamblen Park

Audubon Park

Indian Trail Park

