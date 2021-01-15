Comcast experiencing outages in Spokane area after historic windstorm

Comcast said restoring service on its network is dependent on power being restored to customers.

Comcast says it is working to restore outages in the Spokane area caused by the historic windstorm on Wednesday morning.

Multiple KREM viewers have reached out saying they are experiencing television, internet and phone outages on the Comcast network.

"Severe weather has resulted in a disruption of television, high-speed Internet and phone services for some Comcast customers in Spokane County," Comcast spokesperson Nick McDonald said. "Comcast technicians are repairing the damage as quickly as possible and we apologize to our customers impacted by this weather event. We are well aware of how critical connectivity is right now and are working around the clock to restore services."

McDonald also said restoring Comcast's network is depending on power being restored to service areas.