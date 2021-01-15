Spokane police officers fundraise, buy supplies for mother of 2 without power

The woman had no running water because her well pump requires electricity. The officers bought her purified water for formula, diapers, and warm onesies.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane police officers is being recognized for helping out a mother of two infants who was without power for the second day on Thursday.

Officers initially checked on the woman and discovered she was without water because her well pump requires electricity to work, according to a post on the Spokane Police Foundation's Facebook page.

To make the situation easier on her, Officers Butler and Valencia fundraised $250 among their fellow officers to buy the woman some much needed items.

Officers bought purified water for formula, diapers and warm onesies and hats for the children, according to the post. The officers hoped it would make the woman and her children more comfortable amid the outage.

A destructive windstorm knocked out power to 100,000 people at it's peak Wednesday. As of Friday morning, 25,000 customers are still without electricity.