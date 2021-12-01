Power outages across the Inland Northwest could last for days

Tens of thousands of people in Spokane and North Idaho are still without power on Wednesday evening after a deadly windstorm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 87,000 households are without power in the Inland Northwest after a deadly windstorm tore through the area on Wednesday.

As of 6:20 p.m., more than 57,000 Avista customers, 15,183 Inland Power customers, 1,000 Vera Water and Power customers and 14,889 Kootenai Electric customers without power.

At the height of the storm, about 103,000 households were without power.

A Wind Advisory went into effect at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. A wind gust of 71 mph was recorded at the Spokane International Airport and Coeur d'Alene saw a gust of 60 mph.

Gusts around 55 mph are strong enough to cause major tree damage, which increases the chances of power outages.

Avista officials said outages started at 4 a.m. They said customers should be prepared for prolonged outages because assessments may take 24 hours or more in some cases.

Estimated restoration times are unknown and will be updated as assessments are completed, according to Avista.

Avista's Director of Operations David Howell said their crews are focusing on responding to fire, police and emergency needs first, then transmission lines.

Crews cannot do a full assessment until winds die down. Then, Howell said they will do assessments. He said a helicopter will be used in areas east of Coeur d'Alene because they have more transmission line issues.

Howell said response in the Spokane area is more focused on finding and repairing operations on transmission lines. More significant amounts of customers in Spokane will see power back later Wednesday but they won't have restoration times for whole areas of people until Thursday due to not being able to do full assessment.

Avista customers can check current outages on the outage map. Once assessments are completed, customers will be able to see estimated restoration times there.

Customers who experience power outages are encouraged to report them online through Avista's website or by phone at (800) 227-9187.

Kootenai Electric outages

Kootenai Electric said in a press release on Wednesday night that it is dealing with nearly 50 separate outages. They are asking customers to be prepared for outages throughout the night with the expectation of multi-day restoration efforts.

The company is unable to provide estimated restoration times, according to the release.

Kootenai Electric currently has 15 line crews and eight tree clearing crews who have been working throughout the day and will continue working through the night. The majority of the damage consists of broken poles and downed lines.

Broken poles can take up to 10 hours to replace and Kootenai Electric is still assessing how many are broken.

Kootenai Electric has regained transmission power to two of its substations in Worley and Harrison. Crews then have to patrol the entire line to ensure it is clear before restoring power.

The company still has three other substations down in Rathdrum, Athol and south of Coeur d'Alene, two of which are caused by Avista transmission line outages. Kootenai Electric crews are currently repairing a transmission pole serving the third substation.

Other areas in Coeur d'Alene and Hayden are affected by outages not related to transmission lines. Kootenai Electric will provide another update for customers before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Here's how to view outage maps for power companies:

Report an outage with Vera Water and Power by phone at 1-888-774-8272.

Avista suggests customers take the following steps during an outage: