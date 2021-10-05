Spokane City Council celebrating Flag Day by adopting new city flag

The city council must pass a resolution to formally unveil the new city flag. It will fly over city hall for the first time Tuesday.

The Spokane City Council is preparing to unveil the new city flag. If passed, the resolution will adopt a new city flag and will coincide with Flag Day.

The new flag will be unveiled at City Hall at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Spokane City Hall and the Flag Commission are welcoming the public to join in the celebration. There will be giveaways on a first-come first-served basis.

They are requesting unvaccinated attendees wear masks to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Derek Landers, lifelong Spokane resident and art director of "The Great PNW," created the design of the new flag.

It features a sun, a river and green for Spokane's natural surroundings. It has the same colors and concepts as the original, but with an updated design.

“We’re truly excited about the unveiling of our new Spokane city flag above City Hall,” Councilwoman Kate Burke said. “This has been a long time coming and we’re proud that the artist truly captured the essence of Spokane in the design.”

The city received over 400 design submissions which were voted on by Spokane residents through the Spokane Public Library.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in this process – people who submitted designs, people who offered commentary to the Commission, and everyone who voted – for making this new flag possible,” said Flag Commission Chair Joshua Hiler.