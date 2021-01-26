Spokane flag commission to select design finalists

The finalists will be presented to the public for a vote in late March or early April.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane’s Flag Commission is holding a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to finish the process of selecting the flag design finalists.

According to the commission, they will have between nine and 13 finalists. Those finalists will then be presented to the public for a vote in late March or early April.

Once the commission selects the finalists, they will need to sign legal release forms and be approved by city council before they are publicly announced.

The current city flag's lack of popularity prompted City Council Member Kate Burke to lead a charge to replace it, resulting in the formation of the Spokane Flag Commission in December 2019.

Spokane's flag became a hot topic once again when it was the subject of a viral TikTok made by Gonzaga student Bradley Miller. He called the flag "an atrocity."