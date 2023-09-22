City Council to discuss resolutions surrounding SCRAPS, former city administrator, censuring mayor

Another resolution seeks to create a joint task force to develop a Spokane Independent Inspector General.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council is looking ahead to what could be a contentious meeting this coming Monday.

An emergency ordinance is now on the agenda following news that Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) euthanized more than a dozen dogs Wednesday.

Council members say the ordinance is intended to adopt a clear legal statement in the Spokane Municipal Code against the euthanasia of animals when the shelter doesn't have room for them.

SCRAPS told KREM 2 they do not euthanize dogs when the shelter is at capacity. But, they will euthanize K9's deemed too dangerous to adopt or to put an animal out of its misery when it's terminally ill or injured.

"If the dog is an untreatable threat, then really our only solution or place for that dog, the only humane handling of it, is humane euthanasia," Spokane County Communications Director Patrick Bell said.

The ordinance would not allow SCRAPS to euthanize aggressive dogs.

Councilman Zack Zappone will try to pass a resolution calling for an independent investigation into the allegations made against former city administrator Johnnie Perkins and the alleged violations of city policy.

Perkins was investigated for allegedly violating the city's sexual harassment policy. The city found that Perkins engaged in a romantic relationship with a city employee and shared intimate details about their relationship with another.



Citing health concerns, Perkins resigned on July 13, weeks after he was placed on administrative leave. He's denied many of the allegations.

Councilman Zack Zappone is sponsoring another resolution to denounce Mayor Nadine Woodward following her appearance with former state Rep. Matt Shea and other known Anti-Gay extremists.



Another resolution brought by Councilman Michael Cathcart seeks to create a joint task force to develop a Spokane Independent Inspector General. Cathcart says the city has an obligation to protect taxpayer resources. An inspector general would have the authority to investigate waste, fraud and abuse.



All of this will be discussed during Monday night's legislative session at Spokane City Hall.

