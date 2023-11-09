Residents slam Spokane City Council for plan to censure Mayor Nadine Woodward during Monday meeting

The plan to censure the mayor stems from her appearance at a Christian nationalist event with Matt Shea.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday night's meeting between Spokane City Council members became heated after several residents heavily criticized them during public comment for their plan to censure Mayor Nadine Woodward.

That plan to censure the mayor stems from her appearance at a Christian nationalist event with Matt Shea. The resolution was spearheaded by council members Betsy Wilkerson and Zack Zappone.

Those who spoke against city council were either in support of the mayor or defending the religious event.

One woman claimed city council members were "nothing short of communist jackals."

"First and foremost, you work for me. You work for all of them," the woman said while gesturing to the people in attendance. "We are not going away."

That comment sparked commotion in the crowd, prompting council president Lori Kinnear to issue a stern warning.

"If there is another outburst, I will ask security to remove you from the chambers," Kinnear said.

One man called the plan to censure the mayor "petty."

"She has a right to go see and do what she wants to do," the man said. "To come down on her like that, it's not a good thing."

Another woman claimed the censure was foolish and "an attack on Christians and first amendment rights."

"I'd like to remind this council that you are employed by the taxpayers to represent all citizens of Spokane and to better our community," the woman said. "Stop wasting our money."

At this time, the resolution to censure Mayor Woodward has yet to come forward.

