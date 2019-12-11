COLVILLE, Wash. — A search for a missing plane is underway after a pilot did not return from a flight that took off from Colville on Monday.

Leaders with the Washington Department of Transportation said they are searching for a missing plane in the Colville/Stevens County area on Tuesday.

The pilot and sole occupant of the small, private plane left the Colville Municipal Airport at about noon on Monday for a one-hour flight, according to WSDOT. The pilot’s family reached out to authorities when the pilot did not return as scheduled.

WSDOT said no emergency beacon signals or other distress signals have been recorded in the area. Two flights, including a Spokane County Sheriff’s helicopter, searched the area and were unable to find the plane.

Colville is about 70 miles north of Spokane in northeastern Washington.

WSDOT Aviation Search and Rescue is leading the search effort and coordinating with local law enforcement. The agency is required by law to coordinate and manage all aerial search and rescue efforts within the state.

RELATED: Experimental aircraft crash at CDA Airport leaves pilot in serious condition

RELATED: VIDEO: Helicopter sinks to bottom of Snake River after crash, men leave the scene