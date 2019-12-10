COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A small experimental plane crashed after attempting take-off at the Coeur d’Alene Airport on Friday afternoon, the Northern Lakes Fire District confirmed.

Crews are on scene at the airport working to rescue someone from inside the crashed “experimental aircraft,” the Northern Lakes Fire District said. The patient is conscious and alert as of 5:15 p.m., according to Chris Larson with the North Lake Fire District.

Fire crews from several agencies are at the airport working the crash.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 crews are headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

