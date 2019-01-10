ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. — Lewiston, Idaho CBS-affiliate KLEW is reporting that three people have been charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer in relation to a helicopter crash on the Snake River on August 31.

According to KLEW reporter Stephen Pimpo, charging documents filed in Asotin County District Court state that pilot Alexander Jobe, his wife Mary Jobe, and Josephine Weiss have all been charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Mary Jobe and Weiss are also facing charges of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, according to Pimpo.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the scene of the crash near Ten Mile Canyon at about 10:45 p.m. on August 31. Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter take off from the Washington side of the Snake River, reaching an altitude of about 200 yards, then falling into the river.

Alexander Jobe and Lewis G. Weiss were identified as two people who fled the scene of the crash after being in the helicopter.

RELATED: Video transcript: Harnesses trapped passengers as NYC helicopter sank

RELATED: Schweitzer uses helicopter to install new set of chair lifts

RELATED: Man has seizure while driving, crashes into South Hill bank

RELATED: VIDEO: Helicopter sinks to bottom of Snake River after crash, men leave the scene

The following video is a report from Lewiston CBS-affiliate KLEW about the helicopter sinking to the bottom of the river.