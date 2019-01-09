NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A helicopter crashed into the Snake River in Nez Perce County on Saturday night, with two occupants allegedly leaving the scene.

According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, crews responded at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a helicopter crash on the Snake River near Ten Mile Canyon.

Witnesses told dispatchers that two males allegedly exited the helicopter and left the scene in a vehicle, according to the NPCSO. The males were later identified as Lewis G. Weiss of Duvall, Washington, and Alexander J. Jobe of Sammamish, according to the NPCSO.

A person who called in the crash told police that Alexander went to an address in Asotin, while there was no tip on the whereabouts of Lewis, police said.

Asotin County Sheriff's deputies have been unable to contact Alexander and a dive team will be deployed on Sunday to inspect the crashed helicopter, NPCSO said. No information has been released on the cause of the crash.

The following video is a report on a Spokane man who was injured and arrested after his plane crashed in Nevada.