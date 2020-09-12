Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Spokane Teamsters union building

The man walked into the labor union building on N. Division Street with what appeared to be an explosive device and would not let people leave, Spokane police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is in custody on Wednesday after allegedly threatening people inside of a labor union building with a potential explosive device, according to Spokane police.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man walked into the Teamsters labor union building located in the 1900 block of North Division Street with what appeared to be an explosive device and would not let people leave.

Officers were able to get everyone out of the building, Preuninger said.

The Spokane Police Department tweeted at about 11 a.m. that it was handling the incident in the 1900 block of North Division Street.

Division Street is shut down in a six-block area from Montgomery to Mission Avenues. Ruby Street is partially shut down in the same area with reduced lanes open.

Traffic is rerouted and drivers are asked to avoid the area as police respond to the incident.

