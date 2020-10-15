False alarm: No explosive device found taped to Pullman licensing building

The Pullman Police Department tweeted earlier that it was responding to reports of a suspicious device at the Department of Licensing building on Bishop Boulevard.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A possible explosive device found in Pullman on Thursday morning turned out to be harmless.

Reports of the suspicious device were a "false alarm" and the scene has been cleared, Pullman police said in a tweet at about 10:40 a.m.

The Pullman Police Department tweeted earlier that it was responding to reports of a suspicious device at the Department of Licensing building on Bishop Boulevard and asked people to avoid the area until further notice. Officers found three PVC pipes taped to the building and believed they were an explosive device, Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth said.

It turns out that a local plumbing company left the pipes at the building for an employee, according to Opgenorth.