Randy McGlenn announces bid for Spokane City Council District position

According to a press release, he wants to focus on "positive, productive, and reasonable solutions that will benefit all residents of Spokane."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Randy McGlenn has announced his bid for the Spokane City Council District 3 seat in this year's upcoming election.

A former East Central neighborhood council chair, McGlenn now serves the Community Assembly for the West Central neighborhood. According to a press release, he wants to focus on "positive, productive, and reasonable solutions that will benefit all residents of Spokane."

If elected, McGlenn plans to do the following during his tenure in office:

Improve public safety by working with local law enforcement and community members to address crime and ensure that Spokane remains a safe place to live and work.

Address the issue of homelessness by working with local organizations to provide resources and support to those in need, while also finding ways to reduce the impact of homelessness on the community.

Increase affordable housing options by partnering with local developers and organizations to create new affordable housing projects, while also encouraging the use of existing housing programs.

Create new job opportunities by working with local businesses to attract new industries to Spokane, while also supporting existing businesses and entrepreneurs.

Ultimately, McGlenn says he hopes to improve the lives of Spokane residents and the community as a whole.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.