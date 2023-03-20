Paul Dillon announces campaign for Spokane City Council position

In a press release, Dillon said he is running for a more inclusive approach to city government.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Paul Dillon has announced his campaign for Spokane City Council District 2.

Dillon is Vice President of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho (PPGWNI). In a press release, Dillon said he is running for a more inclusive approach to city government.

“I have been a fearless advocate for all in Spokane. Now I want to take my experience advancing good public policy to the Spokane City Council," said Dillon. "We need leaders who will listen and learn from their constituents and I am committed to doing just that."

According to a press release, Dillon has worked with Spokane City Council and Washington State Legislature and worked on a "Complete Streets" ordinance for city road maintenance. Dillon also has experience serving in Olympia as a legislative assistant and working on issues with voter access and protecting the Spokane River.

If elected, Dillon says he will focus on putting impacted neighborhoods and communities on public safety, housing, homelessness, and quality of life.



The current District 2 representatives are Betsy Wilkerson and Lori Kinnear.

For more information on Dillon's campaign, contact info@votepauldillon.com

