Police say no evidence of active threat at Pullman High School

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate.
Pullman police have cleared Pullman High School of any active threats after a reported shooting threat.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department has cleared Pullman High School and found no active threats after reports of an active shooter.

Police responded to the high school after they received reports of an active shooter at the school. The threat was reported via Facebook at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Wednesday but was cleared as of 10:27 a.m.

Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth told KREM 2, officers are actively investigating the incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work.

In Spokane Valley, reports of a shooting threat were made at Central Valley High School on Wednesday morning but was later reported to not be credible.

UPDATE 10:27am: Officers have cleared the building and found no active threat. Please continue to stay clear of the area...

Posted by City of Pullman Police Department on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

One student told KREM 2 she was in the counselor's office doing her online class when an announcement telling students the school was in lockdown came over the intercom.

"It just said lockdown," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

