Power restored in Davenport, school delayed

Davenport schools are starting two hours late after a power outage that left hundreds of people in Davenport in the dark overnight.

DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Davenport School District delayed the start of class on Thursday, Mar. 3 after a power outage left nearly all of Davenport in the dark overnight.

Power was restored before 7 a.m. but not before the district made the decision to delay the start of school. Avista reports the outage started around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. On its website, Avista listed an issue with a substation as the reason for the outage.

The Davenport School District alerted parents that it would be starting school two-hours late. That means school will now start at 10 a.m.

🚨 2 hour Late Start - Thursday, March 3rd - Davenport is without power right now. School will start at 10am!

Posted by Davenport School District on Thursday, March 3, 2022

