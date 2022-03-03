Power restored in Davenport, school delayed

DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Davenport School District delayed the start of class on Thursday, Mar. 3 after a power outage left nearly all of Davenport in the dark overnight.

Power was restored before 7 a.m. but not before the district made the decision to delay the start of school. Avista reports the outage started around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. On its website, Avista listed an issue with a substation as the reason for the outage.