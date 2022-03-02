Almira School District seeking community donations to help rebuild school building

The building was destroyed on Oct. 13, 2021 after a massive fire that left students, staff and the community without a school.

ALMIRA, Wash. — The Almira School District (ASD) is seeking help from the community to rebuild the Almira School building.

The building was destroyed on Oct. 13, 2021, after a massive fire that left students, staff, and the community without a school.

As of now, the school board, staff, and community have responded on the insurance settlement, state funding, grants, and donations. According to a press release, the building plans will be finalized soon.

With these plans in the works, ASD is seeking enrichment funding for 1,000 square feet, $500,000 for CTE (Career Technical Education), and a fitness center. The school district says that these projects cannot be funded without community support.

The school is asking for donations to the Almira Warrior Strong fund. Donation checks can be sent to the Columbia Basin Foundation (CBF). Checks must be payable to the CBF with Almira on the memo line. People can also donate online by visiting the CBF website.