Post Falls Police looking for missing 14-year-old boy

Caleb Patterson was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Caleb Patterson was last seen at his home around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Patterson left the residence wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Patterson has longer blonde hair on top of his head and is shaved on the left side of his head, has blue eyes and has both of his ears pierced.

Police ask that if anyone has seen Caleb or know his whereabouts, please contact Post Falls Police reference 21PF15825 or their local law enforcement agency.