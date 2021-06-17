WSP arrests suspect who allegedly stole deceased Seattle police officer’s car after crash on I-5

The suspect allegedly stole the car of an off-duty Seattle police officer after she was hit and killed while helping with a three-car pile-up.

SEATTLE — A suspect accused of stealing the car of an off-duty Seattle police officer who was hit and killed while assisting with a crash on I-5 was arrested Thursday, according to Washington State patrol (WSP).

WSP arrested the suspect, a 49-year-old man from Seattle, at around 9:22 p.m. Thursday for a felony hit and run, theft of a motor vehicle, possessing stolen property, possessing a stolen firearm and identity theft.

Alexandra “Lexi” Harris was killed on Sunday, June 13, after exiting her car to help with a three-car pileup on I-5 near Columbian Way.

The person who struck Harris stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police, according to WSP. That investigation is ongoing.

The suspect, who was also involved in the crash, allegedly got in Harris’s car and drove away from the scene. Harris’s car was later found abandoned in the Georgetown area of Seattle.

Harris was with the Seattle Police Department’s patrol operations bureau for five years, Assistant Chief Tom Mahaffey said.