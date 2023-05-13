Spokane Valley fire crews save dog trapped on cliff

Toby, a one-year-old Sheltie, found himself in an uncomfortable situation went over the edge of a cliff while trying to catch a ball.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Sometimes playing fetch can get you into trouble.

That's what Toby the Sheltie found out after he went over a cliff in Spokane Valley on Thursday night while playing ball with owner.

According to the Spokane Valley Fire department (SVFD), the 30-pound pup found himself in an uncomfortable situation about 30 feet down and 20 feet out from the edge of a cliff.

His owner called fire rescue crews, who arrived at the 17100 block of East 8th for the rescue.

SVFD crews helped Toby get out of the scary situation by bundling him in a tarp to get him off the cliff.

Toby's now safe and didn't suffer any injuries. He's since returned back to his owner, who now will be more careful when throwing the ball for the dog.

SVFD said they train regularly for every type of rescue, so they're ready whenever residents, including the furry ones, need help.

Here are some of the photos of Toby's rescue:

