Spokane County ranch rescues animals and lets them roam free

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Jen Bursaw, the owner of Spokane Trail Rides and Authentic Barn B&B, has been rescuing animals and giving them a place to call home.

"We introduce people to the Western way of life," said Bursaw.

For over 12 years, she's been herding animals and giving people a comfortable place to stay in the Inland Northwest. It's a family crew that works the site, but she has plenty of volunteers to help her out.

"Whenever we have babies, I love volunteers to come help out the ranch clean stalls, help us paint and then they get to play with the animals," said Bursaw.

Between her ranch, her animal rescue and the bed and breakfast, she has plenty of hospitality to go around.

