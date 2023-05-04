Falls Park Pond closes for the season after Chinese mystery snails infestation

Idaho Fish and Game says the mystery snails were illegally introduced to the pond. As a result, people will not be able to fish in the Falls Park pond this season.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A popular fishing pond in North Idaho has closed for the 2023 season after getting infested with an invasive snail species.

The Post Falls Parks and Recreation Department and Avista are working together to remove the invasive snail species, commonly known as the Chinese mystery snail, from the Falls Park Pond. The infestation means the pond won't be fishable or stocked with rainbow trout during the spring and summer.

Chinese mystery snails are originally from Asia and make their way to the U.S. through the pet trade. When their populations are left unchecked, they can clog water intakes, and transmit diseases and parasites to fish and wildlife.

According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department (IDFG), the mystery snails were illegally introduced to the pond, most likely by people emptying their aquariums. Abandoned pets and plants in ponds significantly negatively impact native species and the use of facilities.

As a result, people will not be able to fish in Falls Park this season as the pond will not be stocked with catchable rainbow trout during the spring and summer of this year.

IDFG said some of the measures to remove and control the snails at the pond include a range of mechanical, chemical and physical removal techniques during the remainder of 2023. When the project is complete, the pond will be stocked with fish next year.

The non-native snails compete with native snail populations for food and resources and negatively affect the availability and flow of nutrients and food in the water bodies they occupy.

IDFG wants to remind residents that it is illegal to introduce fish and other aquatic animals to local waters. Even if well-intentioned, these actions often result in negative outcomes.

People who want to fish in North Idaho can do it at other nearby fishing spots including Fernan Lake, Hauser Lake and Kelso Lake. For other fishing spots, visit the Idaho Fishing Planner.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.