SpokAnimal's Bark It Market Thrift Store announces closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal's Bark It Market will be closing permanently, the shelter shared in a Facebook post on Monday.

Ahead of the closure, the thrift store will be holding a massive sale Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bark It Market said they are thankful for anyone who has donated, volunteered or shopped at the store over the years.

"We want to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who has donated, volunteered and shopped at our little store for the past four years," SpokAnimal wrote.

The thrift store encourages people to attend their last sale on Saturday.

"Come down Saturday, make us offers we cannot refuse and take home amazing stuff!!!"

