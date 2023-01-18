x
Animals

Steve-O helps Idaho Humane Society dog get adopted

While performing in Boise, Steve-O brought out a handful of adoptable dogs. A person in the audience then adopted Quartz, a long-time Idaho Humane Society pup.

BOISE, Idaho — A long-term resident of the Idaho Humane Society has found a new home and owner, thanks to popular stuntman, comedian and "Jackass" star Steve-O. 

While performing at The Egyptian Theatre last weekend as part of his 'The Bucket List Tour,' Steve-O brought out a handful of adoptable dogs to feature from the humane society.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Idaho Humane Society said Steve-O's exposure of the furry friends led to Quartz' adoption. 

According to his website, Steve-O and his fiancé, Lux, own four dogs and two cats, and have a "shared love of animals." They also plan to start an animal sanctuary one day, explaining his support for local charities.

The animal welfare organization posted a photo of Quartz with his new owner, who was in the audience during the show:

Credit: Idaho Humane Society

"Thank you for being an animal welfare advocate and for using your platform to help raise awareness about local shelters! It was an awesome experience; we appreciate it," the Idaho Humane Society said in Wednesday's post. 

The entertainer can be seen loving on the dogs behind the scenes and on stage below:

