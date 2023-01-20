Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

The Kootenai Humane Society welcomed their canine guests as they seek to find them forever homes.

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday.

The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Vicky Nelson, KHS development director, said the dogs were not delivered by plane from Texas, but traveled about 1,700 miles by ground transport.

The trip was worth it.

"They were going to get put down," said Mary Powell, KHS dog technician."

Nelson said fortunately, KHS had open kennels, as many dogs were adopted over the holidays.

Nelson said KHS, a no-kill shelter, is often contacted by other agencies trying to rescue animals. Even if they didn't have space, she said they would figure something out.

"We'll make room," Nelson said.

A few of the puppies have already been adopted and more are up for adoption. As the rest received exams and shots, they will be up for adoption.

KHS also has received three Alaskan huskies that are reportedly part of a larger number that were abandoned in Bonner County and the Spirit Lake, Athol area.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

