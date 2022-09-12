Parents and students react to hoax phone call that shut down local high schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — As soon as Andrea Boures's daughter called to say that Lewis and Clark High School was in lockdown Friday, she dropped everything to go to the school. "Absolutely nervous, scared, terrified for our kids,” Boures said. At the scene in downtown Spokane, dozens of parents watched as the Spokane Police Department (SPD) made their way through the school. Some parents were crying, others were holding each other. "There was a lot of activity, a lot of police activity. We waited in our car. We just wanted to get here. One of my daughters is in the basement in her classroom,” Boures said. High school students inside the school shared that they were also confused and scared.

“I was really confused because I had no idea what was going on. I wanted to know and i just felt super unsafe cause I had no idea. I was wondering if my friends were ok,” said 10th grader, Skylee Ann Caldwell.



Students said saw large groups of police officers run inside the school.



"Right outside the tiger den there are these giant glass windows. And so people were running to them. We were looking outside like what's going on, and so we looked and we saw police men running into the building with like ar-15s and giant guns,” 11th grader, Jillian Hatch said.



Once SPD determined the 911 call was a hoax, school administrators went outside to talk with parents. Matt Paulson said learning the shooting call was a hoax did not ease his emotions.



"Still stressed out, still frustrated, still worried about how the kids are going to handle that. Because they just watched a bunch of police officers come through their school with weapons drawn ready to go," parent, Matt Paulson said.



A spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools said a lot of students left for the day after the scene cleared.