Washington L&I enforces new outdoor worker protections as heat wave goes through Pacific Northwest

Washington L&I brought out precautions as the heat wave settles in the Pacific Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest heat wave and ongoing construction put outdoor workers of all kinds at risk for heat-related injuries such as heatstroke. In response, the Washington Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) released additional protections for workers in agriculture, road construction, and other outdoor industries to protect them from heat and smoke hazards.

The employers of people who work outside for more than 15 minutes in any 60-minute period in 89 degrees Fahrenheit weather are obligated to do the following, according to a statement released by the L&I:

Ensure cool water is available so that each worker drinks at least a quart (about one liter) every hour.

Ensure shade is available to fully cover workers during a break, or employers can use alternatives to shade like an air-conditioned trailer.

Workers are encouraged and allowed to take paid cool-down breaks when they start to feel overheated and paid mandatory 10-minute breaks every two hours to cool down.

Observation of workers and communication methods in place to detect and respond to signs or symptoms of heat illness.

“Water, shade, rest, and close observation can help save workers from the real risks of serious heat illness this week. It’s incredibly tough to be outdoors working in this heat, so we are urging caution and will be out enforcing these rules statewide,” Craig Blackwood, assistant director, L&I's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, said in a statement.

With heat exhaustion and heat stroke a rising hazard, everyone should take these precautions seriously to make it through the Pacific Northwest heat wave safely.

Stay cool, Spokane!

