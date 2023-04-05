Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps to speak in Coeur d'Alene

Phelps will speak at the Kroc Center and at Coeur d'Alene and Lake City high schools about mental health later this month.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Thanks to the work of local students, decorated Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps will come to Coeur d'Alene to speak about mental health.

Phelps is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. May 21 at the Kroc Center during a community event, "Swimming Against Stigma," and to students at Coeur d'Alene and Lake City high schools during assemblies May 22.

"We just took our shot and reached out to him, and they were interested," CHS senior and co-founder of the Interact Club of Coeur d'Alene Alexander Nipp said Wednesday. "We pulled some strings along the way to bring him here and we are excited about that."

