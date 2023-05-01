Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre to launch training institute

The mission of the institute is to develop quality talent for careers in musical theater.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre announced the launch of a Musical Theatre Training Institute, the first pre-professional certification program of its kind in the Pacific Northwest. The mission of the institute is to develop quality talent for careers in musical theater.

“The institute will provide students with the foundations they need to improve their current skills and bring them to a point where they can pursue a career in musical theater whether locally, regionally or beyond," said Chuck Ethridge, executive artistic director of Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre, in a news release.

Ethridge believes the institute will bridge an ever-growing gap between pre-professional and professional levels, providing aspiring performers and creatives with an opportunity to gain invaluable experience, as well as build relationships that could last a lifetime.

