Curtain call for Lake City Playhouse

It produces about six shows a year, which generally sell out. It's estimated more than 150,000 people have watched plays there since the theater opened.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The lineup of the 59th season of the Lake City Playhouse is still posted in the lobby.

Plaques from past awards, like the 2012 and 2013 Best of The City, hang crookedly on the wall.

A bucket for donations and a basket of Lake City Playhouse T-shirts sit on the counter in front of the Box Office and Will Call windows.

All are signs from previous productions at the city’s oldest theater.

Whether there is a 60th season remains in question.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.