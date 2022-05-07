Summer rain leads to juiciest strawberries for Green Bluff farms

Even though the sun was late this season, strawberry fields have reaped the benefits.

MEAD, Wash. — The rain this summer has been good for crops in Green Bluff, especially for strawberries.

After a cold and wet spring, the farms at Green Bluff are finally getting some sun. Cherries and strawberries are ready to be picked about two weeks late this year and visitors are showing up.

The late warm weather has given the farmers of Green Bluff something to celebrate. Strawberry farms are seeing their juiciest strawberries in a long time.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” said Lisa Brock, who picked strawberries. “They said feel free to taste them as you go so the first one I put in my mouth I went oh my. It was the freshest and the juiciest.”

This is all thanks to the recent weather. Due to the late rain this season, strawberries have been able to get ripe later in the year.

Todd Beck, the owner of Beck’s Harvest House said, “The temperatures we’re having right now is great for the fruit. Everything is a little late this year, cause we did have a late long drawn out spring which was good for the produce in the long run you’ll notice bigger fruit, juicier fruit, some of the best stuff.”

Unlike other fields, farms at Green Bluff do not have an irrigation system. They rely on what the weather gives them.

“We’re growing based on what God gives us for rain and moisture and sun. And a little bit of early rain and this rain last weekend all is great for our fruit because it gives it a little extra moisture,” said Beck.

Walter's Fruit Ranch is one of the most popular places to pick starwberries at Green Bluff. People have been able to fill an entire box in less than 20 minutes. For some, this year's strawberries are one of the best they have ever had.

“Compared to last year these are far better. They just pop in your mouth and it’s just really flavorful and real juicy. The rain’s done them good,” said Margie Willis, a strawberry picker.