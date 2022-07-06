Jewels Helping Hands hosting 2-day service fair for people living at I-90 homeless encampment

The organization will be offering incentives and basic services to more than 500 people living at the homeless encampment off I-90 and Freya from July 7-8.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) is planning a two-day event that will provide incentives and basic needs to the people living at the homeless encampment off I-90 and Freya.

JHH and volunteers will be offering services to people on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The services and incentives will be offered by participating providers, which includes:

Revive

Compassionate Addiction Treatment

Pioneer

Resource Center

Goodwill

Frontier

Humana

Molina

Ideal Options

UGM

Kingdom for Christ

SRHD

Street Medical

Safelink

Consistent Care

Catholic charities outreach

Spokes of a wheel

SLP/CAReS

League of Women Voters

SNAP

Guardians Foundation

Truth Ministries

Aging and long term care

JHH is also inviting other organizations to join the service fair and provide assistance by bringing their services to the people experiencing homelessness at the encampment.

The two-day fair will be taking place in assigned areas on the lot located south of the encampment to respect the privacy and space of the people living on the camp.

JHH is also in need of more incentives, such as laundry cards, bus passes, food and gift cards and men's clothing and shoes.

People who would like to volunteer during the fair, provide food or donate incentives are asked to reach JHH by email at jewels.donation.volunteer@gmail.com.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.