Jewels Helping Hands hosting 2-day service fair for people living at I-90 homeless encampment

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) is planning a two-day event that will provide incentives and basic needs to the people living at the homeless encampment off I-90 and Freya.
JHH and volunteers will be offering services to people on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The services and incentives will be offered by participating providers, which includes:
- Revive
- Compassionate Addiction Treatment
- Pioneer
- Resource Center
- Goodwill
- Frontier
- Humana
- Molina
- Ideal Options
- UGM
- Kingdom for Christ
- SRHD
- Street Medical
- Safelink
- Consistent Care
- Catholic charities outreach
- Spokes of a wheel
- SLP/CAReS
- League of Women Voters
- SNAP
- Guardians Foundation
- Truth Ministries
- Aging and long term care
JHH is also inviting other organizations to join the service fair and provide assistance by bringing their services to the people experiencing homelessness at the encampment.
The two-day fair will be taking place in assigned areas on the lot located south of the encampment to respect the privacy and space of the people living on the camp.
JHH is also in need of more incentives, such as laundry cards, bus passes, food and gift cards and men's clothing and shoes.
People who would like to volunteer during the fair, provide food or donate incentives are asked to reach JHH by email at jewels.donation.volunteer@gmail.com.
