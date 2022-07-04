Program ensures Inland Northwest children get enough to eat this summer

One in six children from Eastern Washington and North Idaho face hunger, 2nd Harvest says.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The summer can be challenging for low-income families across our region.

Many of the school programs that parents rely on are put on pause until the new school year.

However, a nationwide program ensures children get a meal to eat while they are not in the classroom.

The Summer Food Service Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides more than 141 million meals and snacks to kids during the summer. According to 2nd Harvest, one in six children from Eastern Washington and North Idaho face hunger.

Nationwide, one in four families are living with hunger and 23% do not have enough to eat and cannot afford to buy more, according to the Rapid Survey Project.

Most school districts across the Inland Northwest are participating in the summer food program, including several community centers.

These are some guidelines for the program:

Must be 1-18 years of age to participate in the program.

Must receive entire meal as unit.

Meal must be eaten on site.

Do not abuse any food items (i.e. throwing or playing with food).

Clean up your area after you have finished your meal.

Any misconduct that disrupts the food service program will not be tolerated.

All meals will be served on a first-come, first served daily basis.



There is no cost or fee associated with the meal. Families may come to all or any days they choose.

For a full list of locations across the Inland Northwest participating in the program you can use the Summer Meal Finder map.

More summer meal resources include the following:

*Some programs may be limited to families living in a city boundary and also require income qualifications.

