MUV Fitness relocating to 37th Avenue on South Hill

MUV Fitness will be moving into a former Albertson's building on 37th Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness on Regal Street is relocating to 37th Avenue in the South Hill area.

According to Chris Bell with NAIBlack Commercial Real Estate Services in Spokane, MUV Fitness will be moving into a former Albertson's building on 37th Avenue. Bell says MUV Fitness has a long-term sublease for the space from Safeway.

Bell could not say how long the gym's contract will be for its new location.

MUV Fitness is working to make improvements to the building. According to Bell, the new location should be open soon. When asked how soon, Bell said that based on permits and completing the work, he estimated mid-summer or fall.

"This is a huge win for the neighborhood, MUV Fitness, and Safeway (owned by Albertsons)," said Bell.

