MUV Fitness announces free memberships to students and teachers

SPOKANE, Wash. — MUV Fitness owners Chip Schwerzel and Jeff Carlson announced their plan to give out free memberships to local high school teachers and students. The two said the free memberships are their way to support the local community.

This offer will be valid at all MUV Fitness locations effective June 1, 2022.

"Our local high school teachers give so much every day, we wanted to do something for them," Carlson said in a statement. "When we first came up with this idea, we thought it would be a great fit. When someone suggested we take it one step further and include the students, we couldn’t jump on board fast enough! We are excited to offer them a fun, safe and exciting place to work out this summer”

This program will be offered from June 1 through August 31 at all MUV Fitness facilities. For more information, contact your local MUV.