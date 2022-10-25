Downtown MUV Fitness location closing in November

After the pandemic, not as many people returned to the downtown gym, prompting its closure.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane has announced that it will be closing its doors in November 2022.

According to the location's official Facebook page, not as many people returned to the downtown gym after the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting its closure.

The downtown MUV Fitness did mention that they are looking into a new location for the facility. In the meantime, gym goers can still attend the various other MUV Fitness locations in Spokane, including on the South Hill and in Spokane Valley.

Current members of downtown MUV Fitness can contact staff at (509) 747-2500 for questions regarding their membership after the shutdown.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.