Medical examiner confirms man found dead on Mt. Rainier is missing Spokane climber

Earl Dawes Eddy's cause and manner of death are still pending.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — A body found in a crevasse on Mount Rainier has been identified as a missing climber from Spokane.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner confirmed the body found is that of 80-year-old Earl "Dawes" Eddy. The news comes several days after Eddy was reported missing. His cause and manner of death are still pending.

Crews began looking for Eddy on June 2. According to Mount Rainier National Park, park rangers changed the primary route from the Ingraham Direct, which is the route Eddy took, to Disappointment Cleaver on Saturday because of significant crevassing.

Over the course of the six-day operation, the park’s helicopter and ground teams searched both the upper and lower mountain portions of Mr. Eddy’s probable route. On Saturday, June 3, the Army National Guard 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) Blackhawk helicopter conducted a forward-looking infrared (FLIR) night operation flight of the Nisqually and Cowlitz Glaciers. During the operation, no signs of body heat of a solo climber were detected.

On Monday night, local guides found an unresponsive person in a crevasse on the mountain. Crews started searching for the man in that area Tuesday morning. They reached the body Tuesday evening.

Eddy's cause and manner of death are still pending and will be released by the medical examiner at a later time.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.