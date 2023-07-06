Missing man in Hayden Creek found dead

43-year-old Earle Gilbert Wolfrom Jr. of Coeur d’Alene, who was last seen last Saturday in Hayden, was found dead.

HAYDEN, Idaho — Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) have located the body of a missing Coeur d’Alene man last seen on Saturday, June 3, in Hayden.

According to a statement, the family of 43-year-old Earle Gilbert Wolfrom Jr. found his body and his dirt bike on Friday, down in an embankment on E. Forest Service Rd. 206, just west of Forest Service Rd. 1552.

Wolfrom's death is still under investigation, but KCSO detectives say it appears Wolfrom crashed his dirt bike while turning a corner, and he died of his injuries. Deputies haven't released more information as of Saturday, June 10.

Background information

43-year-old Earle Gilbert Wolfrom Jr. of Coeur d’Alene was last seen on Saturday, June 3 at approximately 3 p.m. Deputies say Wolfrom left the area of the Hayden Canyon Storage located at 12115 N. Government Way riding his orange 2007 KTM off-road motorcycle.

On Friday, deputies said the search for Wolfrom was suspended on Thursday evening due to the weather that caused lightning, high winds, and downed trees in the forest area.

During the search on Thursday, deputies said the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit and the KCSO Search and Rescue Unit, with assistance from Idaho Disaster Dogs, checked the forested areas surrounding Hayden Creek but were unable to locate Wolfrom.

Anyone with information about Wolfrom's whereabouts or anyone who may have seen his motorcycle is asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300 or their local law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

