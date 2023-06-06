Body matching description of missing Spokane climber found in crevasse at Mount Rainier

Crews have been searching for 80-year-old Dawes Eddy since Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just moments ago, a spokesperson for Mount Rainier National Park confirmed with KREM 2 over the phone they found a body matching the description of the missing Spokane climber.

Crews have been searching for 80-year-old Dawes Eddy since Friday.

Last night, local guides found an unresponsive person in a crevasse on the mountain. Crews started searching for Eddy* in that area this morning.

They reached the body this evening. Park officials confirmed with me, they are deceased.

Tonight, parks officials say the body matches the description of Eddy. But, they can't confirm if it is actually him at this time.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.