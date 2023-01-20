Michelle Li's 'Very Asian' dumplings recipe | Up with KREM

Anchor Michelle Li visited with Up with KREM and shared her now famous 'Very Asian' dumplings recipe.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Up with KREM welcomed a special guest ahead of the Lunar New Year. Michelle Li, an anchor with our sister station KSDK in St. Louis, joined Up with KREM to talk about all things dumplings.

Michelle is also the co-founder and president of the 'Very Asian Foundation.' She launched the foundation in 2022 after one of her viewers left a racist voicemail about being "very Asian" and told her to keep her "Korean to herself." This all happened after Michelle talked about eating dumplings for New Year's. Now she's turning it into something positive.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound lean ground beef (tofu can substitute)

1 small zucchini

1 egg

1/2 onion

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

Tbsp. sesame oil

1 pkg wonton wrappers

salt and pepper to taste

a few pieces of kimchi (Korean pickled cabbage) optional

vegetable oil for frying

soy sauce, sesame oil, scallions for sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

Empty the ground beef, egg, onion, and garlic into a large mixing bowl. Cut the small zucchini in tiny miniature-size cubes (about the size of a pencil eraser).

Next, place the cubes on a paper towel so that the water from the zucchini can drain. You may even try squeezing the water out. When the zucchini is fairly dry, add it with the rest of the ingredients.

Sprinkle the sesame oil, salt and pepper to taste. If you add kimchi only add a few pieces for added flavor. Mix well.

To make potstickers, place a wonton on a potsticker mold, doughy side down. Brush a little water or egg on the wrapper.

Fill the mold with a teaspoon of the mixed ingredients.

Now you are ready to fry or steam!

In a small dipping bowl, mix about five splashes of soy sauce to every one drop of sesame oil (fill the bowl until you are satisfied).

Sprinkle with green onions. You may even want to add some chopped garlic to the dipping sauce for a stronger flavor.

