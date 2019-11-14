SPOKANE, Wash. — Two schools on Spokane’s South Hill were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man was heard yelling about killing someone.

Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger said Sacajawea Middle School and Hamblen Elementary were placed on lockdown after a man in the area was heard yelling, “I’m going to kill someone.”

Preuninger said the man took off running. Officers were able to catch up with him. Preuninger said they are questioning him and working to determine if he committed a crime.

The lockdowns have since been lifted, a spokesman for the school district confirmed. No injuries were reported.

Original reports said Wilson Elementary was also on lockdown, but the district said that school was not involved in the precautionary safety measures.

